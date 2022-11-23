Petiole USA ltd Purchases Shares of 47,500 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 2.9% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 121,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,747. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.