Petiole USA ltd Acquires Shares of 56,774 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.8% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,638. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.