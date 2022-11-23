Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.45. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 88,254 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFMT. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $179.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Performant Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,580,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 99,436 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Performant Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.