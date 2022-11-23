Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.45. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 88,254 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PFMT. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The company has a market cap of $179.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
