PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.10 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.63). 10,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 115,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.63).

PCI-PAL Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.78. The company has a market capitalization of £34.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PCI-PAL news, insider Simon Wilson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,950 ($9,400.50).

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

