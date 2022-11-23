PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.85

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 38,789 shares trading hands.

PCF Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

About PCF Group

(Get Rating)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.