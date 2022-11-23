Payden & Rygel Sells 325 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.0% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.81. 19,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

