Payden & Rygel Sells 151,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,011,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,638. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

