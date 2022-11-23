Payden & Rygel Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Payden & Rygel grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $19,882,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $41,652,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

FedEx stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.34. 54,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,473. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

