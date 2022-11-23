Payden & Rygel Makes New $25.02 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 128,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,000. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $193.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

