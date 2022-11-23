Payden & Rygel Has $36.93 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 82,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

