Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

