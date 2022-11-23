Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 150,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,826,949.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %

CPRX stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 6,275,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 1,194,900 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.