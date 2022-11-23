Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 568,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 323,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 442,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 74,680 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 936.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 172,971 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

UJAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,510. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

