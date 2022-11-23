Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 70,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 113,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC remained flat at $37.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 376,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,265,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

