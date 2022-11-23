Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 207,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.