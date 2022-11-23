PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $23.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.