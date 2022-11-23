Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.14. 106,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,867,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,084 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 26,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.