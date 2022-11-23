PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $106.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

