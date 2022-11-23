Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.67 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Oxen has a market cap of $10.67 million and $169,733.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,458.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00475473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00119176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00817071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00698281 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00240522 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,819,431 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

