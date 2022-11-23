Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Trading Up 2.7%

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.79 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.04). Approximately 552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

