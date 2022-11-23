O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher Sells 4,635 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $850.82. The company had a trading volume of 225,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,724. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $855.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $762.55 and its 200 day moving average is $699.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,901,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

