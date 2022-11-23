Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $55.64 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $55.64 million and $3.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,441.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010581 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00232488 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

