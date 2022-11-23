Ontology Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.68 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $154.74 million and $12.68 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

