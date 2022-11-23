OmniaVerse (OMNIA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $375,447.89

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $375,447.89 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

