OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.62 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $165.42 million and $26.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00007124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

