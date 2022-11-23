OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $21.33 on Top Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One OKB token can currently be bought for $21.33 or 0.00129102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $13.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.47 or 0.08667009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00474286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.11 or 0.29034726 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

