Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.