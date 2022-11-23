Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.17

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.17 and traded as high as $34.21. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 95,525 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74.
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
