Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.17

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.17 and traded as high as $34.21. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 95,525 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 156,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

