Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $29,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

OXY stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. 154,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,817,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

