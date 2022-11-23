Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Down 7.5%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72. 18,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,359,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 998,496 shares of company stock valued at $25,083,871. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

