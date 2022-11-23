Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 180,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,734,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.