Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.01. 19,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.00 and its 200-day moving average is $430.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.