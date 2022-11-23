Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 5.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Lam Research by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.63. 25,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.23 and its 200-day moving average is $440.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.



