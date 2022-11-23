Oak Grove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. abrdn plc bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at $335,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of RADA stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

