Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,774,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 250,876 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 273,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 841,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock remained flat at $37.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 262,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,057,381. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

