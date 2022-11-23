Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,790 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 2.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,297,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after purchasing an additional 476,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after buying an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

TTWO stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

