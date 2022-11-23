Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.83. 66,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,214. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

