Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,799,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,799,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,436 shares of company stock worth $64,832,812 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

MRNA traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.39. 40,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

