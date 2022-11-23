NULS Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,176,762 coins and its circulating supply is 100,001,686 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

