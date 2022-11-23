Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.00

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 18.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 222,525 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $7,840,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

