Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.52-$15.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,506,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nordstrom's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

