NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Christina Carroll Acquires 10,483 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Christina Carroll bought 10,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $20,232.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,075.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NN Stock Performance

Shares of NNBR stock remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,465. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NN by 27.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NN Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

