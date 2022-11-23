Nicola Heffron Sells 7,697 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $107,527.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

2seventy bio Stock Up 1.1 %

2seventy bio stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 481,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,515. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

