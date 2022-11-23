NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $673,730.83

NFT (NFT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. NFT has a market cap of $673,730.83 and approximately $18.36 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00054672 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01806794 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $871.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.