NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $673,730.83

NFT (NFT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. NFT has a market cap of $673,730.83 and approximately $18.36 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00054672 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010636 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007727 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037315 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041759 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021596 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00233094 BTC.
- Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.
NFT Profile
NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.
Buying and Selling NFT
