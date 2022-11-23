NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Trimmed by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

