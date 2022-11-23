Newport Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,270 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $168,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after buying an additional 695,846 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in NiSource by 16,086.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 881,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. 99,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

