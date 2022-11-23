New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

