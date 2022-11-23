New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDU. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.