Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $638.17 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $638.17 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005670 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.50 or 0.08687882 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00473594 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.51 or 0.29076075 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.
