Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,949,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,303. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $676.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

